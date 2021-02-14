Alexa
Gayman lifts Abilene Christian past Texas A&M-CC 83-55

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 08:37
Gayman lifts Abilene Christian past Texas A&M-CC 83-55

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Clay Gayman tied his career high with a season-high 21 points as Abilene Christian stretched its winning streak to seven games, routing Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 83-55 on Saturday.

Kolton Kohl had 16 points for Abilene Christian (18-3, 10-1 Southland Conference). Coryon Mason added 10 points.

Nolan Bertain had 16 points for the Islanders (3-15, 0-9), who have now lost nine consecutive games. De’Lazarus Keys added 15 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-14 11:03 GMT+08:00

