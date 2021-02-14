Alexa
Faulkner lifts N. Kentucky over Green Bay 71-66

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 08:45
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Trevon Faulkner had 21 points as Northern Kentucky narrowly beat Green Bay 71-66 on Saturday.

Marques Warrick had 19 points for Northern Kentucky (12-9, 10-6 Horizon League), including the go-ahead jumper with 1:13 to play. David Bohm added seven rebounds, including an offensive rebound and a putback for a 69-55 lead with 14 seconds to go.

Josh Jefferson had 26 points for the Phoenix (7-15, 7-11). Amari Davis added 12 points and seven rebounds. Lucas Stieber had six assists.

The Norse evened the season series against the Phoenix with the win. Green Bay defeated Northern Kentucky 86-82 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-14 11:03 GMT+08:00

