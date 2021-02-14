Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Albany defeats UMass Lowell 81-69

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 08:53
Albany defeats UMass Lowell 81-69

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Antonio Rizzuto had 17 points and Kellon Taylor added 16 to lead Albany over UMass Lowell 81-69 on Saturday.

Jamel Horton had 14 points and five steals and Cameron Healy scored 10 points for Albany (5-7, 5-5 America East Conference).

Kalil Thomas had 19 points for the River Hawks (8-10, 7-7). Allin Blunt added 11 points. Connor Withers had nine rebounds.

The Great Danes evened the season series against the River Hawks with the win. UMass Lowell defeated Albany 79-71 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-14 09:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
District in northern Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
District in northern Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce