Clay carries Tennessee Tech past E. Illinois 80-67

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 08:29
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jr. Clay had 22 points as Tennessee Tech topped Eastern Illinois 80-67 on Saturday.

Shandon Goldman added 20 points for the Golden Eagles. Goldman also had 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Keishawn Davidson had 18 points and six assists for Tennessee Tech (3-19, 3-12 Ohio Valley Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Damaria Franklin added six rebounds.

Tennessee Tech posted a season-high 25 assists and scored a season-high 44 points before halftime.

Jordan Skipper-Brown scored a career-high 21 points and had seven rebounds for the Panthers (7-16, 4-12). Marvin Johnson added 19 points. Mack Smith had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-14 09:36 GMT+08:00

