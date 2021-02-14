Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Carter's 20 points sends Norfolk St. past Morgan St.

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 08:19
Carter's 20 points sends Norfolk St. past Morgan St.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Devante Carter scored 20 points and Joe Bryant Jr. and Kashaun Hicks scored 18 apiece and Norfolk State beat Morgan State 74-69 on Saturday.

The Spartans (11-7, 6-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) led 34-30 at halftime, and out of the break, Troy Baxter Jr. hit a 3-pointer and Lagio Grantsaan threw down a dunk for Morgan State (11-5, 6-3). Carter followed with consecutive three-point plays and Norfolk State never trailed again.

De’Torrion Ware scored 25 points in 27 minutes for the Bears and Baxter scored 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-14 09:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
District in northern Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
District in northern Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce