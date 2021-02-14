Alexa
Pepper lifts UC Davis over Long Beach St. 78-76 in OT

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 08:19
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper had a career-high 32 points as UC Davis edged past Long Beach State 78-76 in overtime on Saturday.

Ezra Manjon had 11 points for UC Davis (6-6, 4-4 Big West Conference). Caleb Fuller added nine rebounds.

Long Beach State totaled 29 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Jadon Jones scored a season-high 20 points plus seven rebounds and three blocks for the Beach (3-7, 2-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Colin Slater added 16 points. Joe Hampton had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Beach this season. UC Davis defeated Long Beach State 68-66 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-14 09:35 GMT+08:00

