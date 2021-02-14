Alexa
Rodgers scores 27 to lift Kennesaw St. over Stetson 83-75

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 07:57
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Spencer Rodgers had 27 points as Kennesaw State ended its 14-game losing streak, getting past Stetson 83-75 on Saturday.

Kasen Jennings had 17 points for Kennesaw State (4-16, 1-11 Atlantic Sun Conference). Chris Youngblood added 14 points and seven rebounds. Terrell Burden had 10 points.

Rob Perry had 23 points for the Hatters (8-11, 5-7). Christiaan Jones added 15 points and 16 rebounds. Stephan Swenson had 13 points.

The Owls leveled the season series against the Hatters with the win. Stetson defeated Kennesaw State 74-61 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-14 09:35 GMT+08:00

