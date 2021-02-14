Alexa
Hamlet leads North Texas over Southern Miss 68-56

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 08:25
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Javion Hamlet scored 21 points on 7 of 10 shooting and North Texas beat Southern Miss 68-56 on Saturday.

Zachary Simmons added 17 points and seven rebounds for North Texas (12-6, 8-2 Conference USA). James Reese added 12 points. Thomas Bell had 10 points.

Justin Johnson had 16 points for the Golden Eagles (7-14, 3-11), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. DeAndre Pinckney added 13 points and Jaron Pierre Jr. added 12. Tyler Stevenson had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Neither team scored in the last 1:56.

North Texas defeated Southern Miss 65-49 on Friday. Mean Green's sweep coupled with Louisiana Tech's sweep of UAB leaves North Texas atop the Conference USA West Division.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

