Sharks fall to Knights in first home game in nearly a year

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/14 07:48
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) moves the puck downice against San Jose Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc (62) during the second period o...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) reacts after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game...
Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL h...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67), right wing Keegan Kolesar (55), center Nicolas Roy (10), right wing Ryan Reaves (75) and left wing...
Vegas Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer leaves the ice at the end of the first period during an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jos...

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored the first of Vegas’ three power-play goals and the Golden Knights spoiled San Jose’s first home game in nearly a year with a 3-1 victory over the Sharks on Saturday.

Mark Stone and Chandler Stephenson also scored as Vegas took advantage of its first three opportunities with the man advantage to win for the fourth time in five games. Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves.

Tomas Hertl scored for the Sharks, who were unable to get a boost with their return from a season-opening 12-game road trip. Martin Jones made 23 saves.

The Sharks played their first home game since March 8 last year after starting this season with the extended trip. San Jose was given the unbalanced schedule because of local restrictions that banned contact sports and practices, forcing the Sharks to hold training camp in Arizona.

The game was the first back in San Jose for Vegas coach Peter DeBoer. He was fired by the Sharks in December 2019.

SENATORS 2, JETS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Brady Tkachuk tipped in Mike Reilly’s shot from the point with 8.2 seconds remaining to lift Ottawa past Winnipeg.

Ottawa improved to 3-12-1, winning for the first time in five games this season against Winnipeg. The Jets beat the Senators 5-1 on Wednesday night in the opener of the two-game series.

Evgenii Dadonov also scored for Ottawa, and Marcus Hogberg made 30 saves. Mark Scheifele scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 shots.

Updated : 2021-02-14 09:34 GMT+08:00

