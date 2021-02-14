Alexa
Small carries Texas St. over Texas-Arlington 79-68

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 07:37
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Isiah Small had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Texas State beat Texas-Arlington 79-68 on Saturday. Caleb Asberry added 20 points for the Bobcats.

Nighael Ceaser had 10 points and seven rebounds for Texas State (15-6, 9-3 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Addison Wallace added six rebounds.

Shahada Wells had 17 points for the Mavericks (11-11, 7-7). Nicolas Elame added 14 points. Patrick Mwamba had 12 points.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Mavericks for the season. Texas State defeated Texas-Arlington 63-56 on Thursday.

