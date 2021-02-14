Alexa
Jackson scores 20 to carry UTSA past FAU 86-75

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 07:48
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson had 20 points as UTSA got past Florida Atlantic 86-75 on Saturday.

Eric Parrish had 15 points for UTSA (12-9, 8-6 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight win. Keaton Wallace added 14 points. Erik Czumbel had 11 points.

Kenan Blackshear had 15 points for the Owls (8-9, 3-5). Karlis Silins added 15 points and nine rebounds. Nicholas Boyd had 11 points.

The Roadrunners improve to 2-0 against the Owls for the season. UTSA defeated Florida Atlantic 84-80 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-14 09:33 GMT+08:00

