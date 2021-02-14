Alexa
Defense shines as Old Dominion beats Charlotte 64-45

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 07:12
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kalu Ezikpe had 13 points as Old Dominion beat Charlotte 64-45 on Saturday.

A.J. Oliver II added 11 points for the Monarchs (11-5, 7-3 Conference USA), who held the 49ers to 28.6 percent shooting, the lowest mark of the season for an Old Dominion opponent.

Jaylin Hunter had 11 points for Old Dominion. Xavier Green added eight rebounds.

Jhery Matos had 11 points for the 49ers (9-11, 5-7), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Jahmir Young added 10 points. Marvin Cannon had six rebounds.

The Monarchs improve to 2-0 against the 49ers this season. Old Dominion defeated Charlotte 78-76 last Wednesday.

Updated : 2021-02-14 08:06 GMT+08:00

