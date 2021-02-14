Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Love scores 29 to carry Wright State past Milwaukee 92-82

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 07:00
Love scores 29 to carry Wright State past Milwaukee 92-82

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Loudon Love had 29 points and 12 rebounds as Wright State won its ninth straight game, defeating Milwaukee 92-82 on Saturday.

Jaylon Hall had 19 points for Wright State (17-4, 15-3 Horizon League). Tanner Holden added 14 points and nine rebounds. Trey Calvin had 13 points. Tim Finke had a career-high 12 rebounds plus nine points.

Josh Thomas scored a career-high 24 points for the Panthers (7-10, 6-9), who have now lost four straight. DeAndre Gholston added 20 points and eight rebounds. Te’Jon Lucas had 13 points and seven assists. Tafari Simms scored 12 points.

The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Panthers on the season. Wright State defeated Milwaukee 92-81 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-14 08:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
EU wants deal with TSMC, Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC, Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
District in north Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
District in north Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce