Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Vermont tops Stony Brook 86-78 in return from COVID pause

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 07:03
Vermont tops Stony Brook 86-78 in return from COVID pause

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Stef Smith scored 22 points and Ryan Davis added 21 as Vermont defeated Stony Brook 86-78 on Saturday, ending a nearly monthlong break from basketball.

Vermont had not played since Jan. 17 against Maine, pausing team activities for COVID-19 concerns within the program.

Davis added 12 rebounds for his third double-double this season. Ben Shungu had 13 points for Vermont (8-3, 8-3 America East Conference), which earned its sixth straight win spanning the pause. Justin Mazzulla and Bailey Patella added 10 points each.

Vermont, leading 35-29 at the half, out-scored Stony Brook 51-49 in a fiery second half. The second-half point totals were a season high for both teams.

Jaden Sayles had 16 points and three blocks for the Seawolves (8-11, 6-7). Omar Habwe added 15 points. Juan Felix Rodriguez had 14 points and six assists. Mouhamadou Gueye scored 13 points with eight rebounds and Frankie Policelli added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-14 08:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
EU wants deal with TSMC, Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC, Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
District in north Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
District in north Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce