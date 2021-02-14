Alexa
Tkachuk scores with 8.2 seconds left, Senators beat Jets 2-1

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 07:01
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Brady Tkachuk tipped in Mike Reilly's shot from the point with 8.2 seconds remaining to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Ottawa improved to 3-12-1, winning for the first time in five games this season against Winnipeg. The Jets beat the Senators 5-1 on Wednesday night in the opener of the two-game series.

Evgenii Dadonov also scored for Ottawa, and Marcus Hogberg made 30 saves.

Mark Scheifele scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 shots.

Before the game, Ottawa acquired forward Ryan Dzingel from the Carolina Hurricanes for forwards Alex Galchenyuk and Cedric Paquette.

UP NEXT

Senators: At Toronto on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Jets: At Edmonton Monday and Wednesday nights.

Updated : 2021-02-14 08:06 GMT+08:00

