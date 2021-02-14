Alexa
Goodwin lifts Saint Louis over Fordham 68-40

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 07:23
NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Goodwin had 12 points and 10 rebounds to lift Saint Louis to a 68-40 win over Fordham on Saturday.

Javonte Perkins had 19 points for Saint Louis (10-3, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Gibson Jimerson added 14 points and seven rebounds. Hasahn French had 11 rebounds. Perkins, with three, and Jimerson, four, combined to make seven of the Billikens nine 3-pointers.

Saint Louis put up 33 shots from distance.

The Billikens held Fordham to 40 points, least by a Saint Louis opponent this season. The Rams made just six field goals in the first half, seven in the second and their 28% shooting was the worst by a Saint Louis opponent this season.

Chris Austin had 14 points for the Rams (2-11, 2-11).

Joel Soriano, the Rams’ second leading scorer (11.0 ppg) scored four on 1 of 7 shooting before fouling out.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

