Allegri scores 16 to lead UNC Greensboro past Mercer 77-74

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 07:00
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Angelo Allegri had 16 points and seven rebounds as UNC Greensboro edged past Mercer 77-74 on Saturday.

Mercer trailed by 18 with 7:29 to go and got within two twice in the last 20 seconds but couldn't get a final 3-pointer to fall at the buzzer.

Isaiah Miller had 15 points and seven rebounds for UNC Greensboro (15-6, 10-3 Southern Conference). Kaleb Hunter added 11 points. Hayden Koval had four assists.

UNC Greensboro totaled 45 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Leon Ayers III had 17 points for the Bears (12-8, 5-7), including 3-straight 3-pointers in a 50-second span. Ross Cummings added 15 points. Jeff Gary had 14 points.

The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Bears for the season. UNC Greensboro defeated Mercer 81-68 on Jan. 27.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-14 08:05 GMT+08:00

