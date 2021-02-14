Alexa
Jacobs, Hamilton lead Kent St. past N. Illinois 80-58

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 06:53
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Malique Jacobs had 13 points to lead five Kent State players in double figures as the Golden Flashes routed Northern Illinois 80-58 on Saturday.

Justyn Hamilton added 12 points for the Golden Flashes (12-5, 9-4 Mid-American Conference). Giovanni Santiago, Jeremiah Hernandez and Danny Pippen all scored 11. Santiago also had six assists.

Northern Illinois scored 20 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Tyler Cochran had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Huskies (2-11, 1-7). Trendon Hankerson added 13 points. Darius Beane had six assists.

