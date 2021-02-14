Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Lewis scores 20 to lift James Madison over Hofstra 93-89

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 06:39
Lewis scores 20 to lift James Madison over Hofstra 93-89

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Matt Lewis had 20 points as James Madison beat Hofstra 93-89 on Saturday.

Michael Christmas had 16 points and eight rebounds for James Madison (12-5, 7-1 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Justin Amadi added 15 points. Julien Wooden had 13 points.

Tareq Coburn tied a career high with 28 points with five 3-pointers and also had seven rebounds for the Pride (12-8, 8-5). Jalen Ray had five 3-pointers and added 26 points. Caleb Burgess had eight assists. He also committed seven turnovers. Hofstra made a season-high 17 3-pointers on 39 attempts.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-14 08:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
EU wants deal with TSMC, Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC, Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
District in north Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
District in north Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce