Rowell carries California Baptist past Sacramento St. 83-71

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 06:46
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Ty Rowell had 22 points as California Baptist defeated Sacramento State 83-71 on Saturday.

Reed Nottage had 19 points and six assists for California Baptist (10-6). Mark Carbone added 12 points. Elijah Thomas had 11 points.

Ethan Esposito had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Hornets (6-6). Zach Chappell added 11 points. Bryce Fowler had 11 points and six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-14 08:04 GMT+08:00

