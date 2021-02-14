Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Pato signs 1-year contract with MLS's Orlando City

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 06:19
Pato signs 1-year contract with MLS's Orlando City

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Former AC Milan star Pato signed a one-year contract with Major League Soccer's Orlando City.

The team said Saturday that the 31-year-old Brazilian forward will join the team after receiving a U.S. visa and an international transfer certificate.

“The experience that Pato brings with him will be invaluable to the Club,” Orlando executive vice president of soccer operation Luiz Muzzi said in a statement. “Pato is a high-calibre player, and we’re excited to add another great target up top.”

Pato's full name is Alexandre Rodrigues da Silva and his nickname is Portuguese for “Duck.”

He has played for Brazil's Internacionale (2006-07), AC Milan (2007-13), Corinthians (2013-14), São Paulo (2014-15, 2019-20), Chelsea (2015-16), Villarreal (2016-17) and China's Tianjin Quanjian (2017-18).

Pato scored 10 goals in 27 appearances for Brazil from 2008-13, including at the 2011 Copa America.

He follows Kaká, a former AC Milan star and Brazilian midfielder who played for Orlando City from 2014-17. Kaká was the 2007 FIFA Player of the Year.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-14 08:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
EU wants deal with TSMC, Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC, Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
District in north Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
District in north Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce