Slawson scores 16 to lead Furman past W. Carolina 88-70

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 06:09
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jalen Slawson and Noah Gurley scored 16 points apiece to lift Furman to an 88-70 win over Western Carolina on Saturday.

Clay Mounce added 14 points and Jonny Lawrence and 11 for Furman (13-7, 7-4 Southern Conference).

Mike Bothwell, who led the Paladins in scoring heading into the matchup with 16 points per game, scored just five.

Xavier Cork had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Catamounts (9-12, 2-10). Kameron Gibson added 13 points. Cory Hightower, Matt Halvorsen and Mason Faulkner scored 11 points apiece..

The Paladins improve to 2-0 against the Catamounts for the season. Furman defeated Western Carolina 75-69 on Jan. 30.

