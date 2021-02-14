Alexa
Plowden lifts Bowling Green past Toledo 88-81

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 06:21
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Daeqwon Plowden had a season-high 22 points as Bowling Green beat Toledo 88-81 on Saturday.

Justin Turner added 21 points for the Falcons. Trey Diggs had 17 points for Bowling Green (11-9, 7-7 Mid-American Conference), which ended its six-game losing streak. Kaden Metheny added 14 points and Josiah Fulcher 10.

Marreon Jackson had 27 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists for the Rockets (16-6, 11-3). Setric Millner Jr. added 15 points and seven rebounds. JT Shumate had 14 points and Spencer Littleson 11.

The Falcons leveled the season series against the Rockets with the win. Toledo defeated Bowling Green 84-66 on Jan. 30.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

