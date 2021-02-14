Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

2 killed, 2 injured in NYC subway stabbing attacks

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 06:23
2 killed, 2 injured in NYC subway stabbing attacks

NEW YORK (AP) — An unidentified man could be responsible for four separate stabbings that occurred within a few hours in the New York City subways, leaving two people dead, authorities said.

The assaults happened between Friday morning and early Saturday, New York Police Department officials said during a news conference.

Authorities believe all four victims were homeless.

Police said they were searching for a man they suspect could be behind all of the attacks. They were reviewing subway security camera footage as part of the investigation. All four stabbings occurred along the A subway line.

One of the victims was discovered dead on a train in Queens at about midnight on Friday with several stab wounds to his neck and torso. Two hours later, a 44-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in the subway in upper Manhattan.

The two nonfatal attacks — one involving a 67-year-old man and the other involving a 43-year-old man — also occurred in upper Manhattan.

In response, NYPD officials said they would deploy an additional 500 officers into the subway system throughout the city as a safety measure.

Updated : 2021-02-14 08:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
EU wants deal with TSMC, Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC, Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
District in north Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
District in north Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce