Bile, Blair carry Georgetown over Butler 78-63

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 05:45
Bile, Blair carry Georgetown over Butler 78-63

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chudier Bile and Jahvon Blair scored 17 points apiece as Georgetown defeated Butler 78-63 on Saturday.

Jamorko Pickett added 13 points, Qudus Wahab scored 12 with nine rebounds and Donald Carey had 10 points for the Hoyas. Blair and Pickett each had seven rebounds.

Chuck Harris, Bo Hodges and Bryce Golden had 12 points each for the Bulldogs (7-11, 6-9 Big East Conference). Aaron Thompson had 11 assists.

The Hoyas shot 54% in the first half and 50% in the second and made 11 of 22 from the arc while sinking 19 of 22 free throws. Butler shot 39% and were outrebounded 38-20.

The Hoyas were up 38-22 at halftime and led by as many as 25 in the second half.

The Hoyas evened the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Butler defeated Georgetown 63-55 on Jan. 6.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-14 08:03 GMT+08:00

