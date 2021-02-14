Alexa
Brandon scores 17 to lead Canisius over Quinnipiac 89-70

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 05:25
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Majesty Brandon came off the bench to tally 17 points to lead Canisius to an 89-70 win over Quinnipiac on Saturday.

Jordan Henderson had 13 points and eight rebounds for Canisius (5-3, 5-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Jacco Fritz also scored 13 points. Malek Green had seven rebounds.

Savion Lewis had 15 points for the Bobcats (5-9, 3-7).

The Golden Griffins improve to 2-0 against the Bobcats this season. Canisius defeated Quinnipiac 74-67 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

