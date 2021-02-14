Alexa
Jasper leads College of Charleston past Elon 71-53

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 05:20
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Zep Jasper registered 16 points as College of Charleston beat Elon 71-53 on Saturday.

Brenden Tucker had 11 points for College of Charleston (8-8, 6-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Dontavius King added 10 points. Lorenzo Edwards had three blocks.

Payton Willis, who was second on the Cougars in scoring heading into the contest with 14 points per game, was 1 of 8 for three points.

Darius Burford and Ikenna Ndugba scored 12 points each for for the Phoenix (3-8, 0-7), who have now lost eight consecutive games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-14 08:02 GMT+08:00

