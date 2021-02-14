Duarte's 3 lifts Oregon to 63-61 win over Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Chris Duarte hit a 3-pointer with 15.6 seconds left, Eugene Omoruyi scored 19 points and Oregon held on to beat Arizona 63-61 on Saturday.

The Ducks and Wildcats have played some high-level, high-scoring games in recent years.

Their first meeting this season started off as an offensive show in the first half before turning into a defensive struggle in the second.

The Ducks (12-4, 7-3 Pac-12) made the last stand.

Trailing 61-60, the Ducks worked the ball around to the wing, where Duarte knocked down a 3-pointer. Oregon intentionally fouled with 1.1 seconds left and Arizona got the ball to Kerr Kriisa, who missed a 3-pointer after being harassed by LJ Figueroa.

Azoulas Tubelis had 20 points to lead the Wildcats (14-7, 8-7).

The Ducks and Wildcats were supposed to meet in Eugene on Jan. 16, but that was postponed due to Oregon's COVID-19 issues.

Through all the starts and stops this season, Oregon had its top five scorers on the floor together for the first time all season Thursday against Arizona State. They played well together, building a 17-point lead before holding off the Sun Devils 75-64.

The Ducks started strong against Arizona with an early nine-point lead, went into an offensive funk and found their rhythm again before halftime.

The Wildcats started slow, got into a flow and rallied to tie it at 34-all by halftime.

The teams traded shots to start the second half, then traded clanks as the game grinded to a near halt.

The offensive struggles continued until Duarte squared up and drained the winning 3.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon is rounding into form at just the right time. The Ducks could join the AP Top 25 next week after sweeping the Arizona schools and will likely be a contender in the regular-season conference race.

Arizona has yet to find a go-to identity and has lost three of four to put itself on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

UP NEXT

Oregon hosts Colorado on Thursday.

Arizona is at UCLA Thursday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25