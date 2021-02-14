Alexa
No. 23 Jackrabbit women go 11 for 11 in 2nd, roll by ORU

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 05:08
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Myah Selland scored 18 points, S ydney Stapleton had all nine of her points in a stunning second quarter and No. 23 South Dakota State rolled to an 82-60 win over Oral Roberts on Saturday.

The Jackrabbits (16-2, 9-10 Summit Conference) bolted to their 13th straight win by hitting all 11 of their field-goal attempts, seven from 3-point range, to outscore the Golden Eagles 32-13 in the second quarter. They were 3 of 4 from the foul line.

Eight different players scored, five hitting a 3-pointer and Stapleton hitting three.

Despite that dominating quarter, the Jackrabbits finished 10 of 24 from 3-point range and 42% overall. That was enough with a 51-28 rebounding advantage and 39% shooting by Oral Roberts.

Tori Nelson contributed 12 points and Madysen Vlastuin 10 for South Dakota State. Selland, Nelson and Paiton Burckhard all grabbed seven rebounds and Selland had five assists.

Tierney Coleman and Keni Jo Lippe scored 16 each for Oral Roberts (16-11, 4-5), which went 7 of 12 from the field in the first quarter to SDSU's 3-of-19 and led 14-11.

The teams square off again on Sunday.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-14 06:34 GMT+08:00

