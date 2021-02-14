Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/02/14 04:41
Walker scores 36, Northeastern tops Towson, Coen earns 250th

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyson Walker scored a career-high 36 points as Northeastern topped Towson 76-67 on Saturday, giving coach Bill Coen his 250th win.

Coen's coaching win tied him with Northeastern legend Jim Calhoun for most wins in the program. Walker was 13 of 20 shooting with a career-high seven 3-pointers, and also had five assists.

Greg Eboigbodin had 13 points for Northeastern (9-6, 8-1 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Jason Strong added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Shaquille Walters, the Huskies’ second leading scorer (12 ppg) scored four on 1 of 6 shooting.

Jason Gibson and Zane Martin each scored 14 points for the Tigers (3-13, 2-9), whose losing streak reached eight games. Demetrius Mims had 11 points.

Nicolas Timberlake, who was second on the Tigers in scoring (12 ppg) oints per game, scored four on 1 of 6 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-14 06:34 GMT+08:00

