Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Smith, Hankton lead Chattanooga past The Citadel 70-66

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 04:08
Smith, Hankton lead Chattanooga past The Citadel 70-66

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Malachi Smith scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Chattanooga held off The Citadel 70-66 on Saturday.

KC Hankton added 13 points and 11 rebounds, his first double-double, for the Mocs. Darius Banks had 12 points for Chattanooga (16-5, 7-5 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win.

The Mocs saw a double-digit lead reduced to 68-66 when The Citadel's Tyler Moffe scored a fast-break layup with 12 seconds left. Banks and Hankton each made one free throw while the Bulldogs missed a 3-pointer.

Kaiden Rice had 22 points for the Bulldogs (11-8, 4-8). Hayden Brown added 13 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Derek Webster Jr. had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Fletcher Abee scored 10.

The Citadel defeated Chattanooga 92-87 on Jan. 9.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-14 06:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
EU wants deal with TSMC, Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC, Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
District in north Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
District in north Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce