Smith, Hankton lead Chattanooga past The Citadel 70-66

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Malachi Smith scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Chattanooga held off The Citadel 70-66 on Saturday.

KC Hankton added 13 points and 11 rebounds, his first double-double, for the Mocs. Darius Banks had 12 points for Chattanooga (16-5, 7-5 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win.

The Mocs saw a double-digit lead reduced to 68-66 when The Citadel's Tyler Moffe scored a fast-break layup with 12 seconds left. Banks and Hankton each made one free throw while the Bulldogs missed a 3-pointer.

Kaiden Rice had 22 points for the Bulldogs (11-8, 4-8). Hayden Brown added 13 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Derek Webster Jr. had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Fletcher Abee scored 10.

The Citadel defeated Chattanooga 92-87 on Jan. 9.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com