Burk scores 34 as IUPUI earns sweep of UIC 88-81

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 04:19
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Burk scored 34 points on 12 of 19 shooting as IUPUI defeated Illinois-Chicago 88-81 on Saturday.

Jaylen Minnett added 23 points, including five 3-pointers, for IUPUI (7-8, 6-8 Horizon League). Elyjah Goss added 12 points and 12 rebounds — his sixth straight double-double. Mike DePersia had nine points, nine rebounds and five assists.

IUPUI scored a season-high 43 points in the first half, and made six straight free throws in the game's last 39 seconds to close it out.

Teyvion Kirk had 21 points and six rebounds for the Flames (8-11, 5-9), who have now lost seven games in a row. Braelen Bridges and RayQuawndis Mitchell scored 15 points each.

IUPUI defeated Illinois-Chicago 89-69 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-14 06:33 GMT+08:00

