Pair of avalanches kill 3 mountain climbers in Slovenia

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 03:50
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Two avalanches in Slovenia killed three mountain climbers and injured three more people Saturday, authorities said.

The avalanches happened in the area of Kamnik-Savinja Alps, around 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Slovenia's capital Ljubljana, said the Administration for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief.

Police said four climbers were in the area of Mt. Storzic when the first avalanche killed two on the spot and buried the other two up to their waists.

The second avalanche struck during the rescue operation some some three hours later, killing another climber and seriously injuring the other. Two rescuers were also injured, one seriously, police said.

Police said the four climbers were the only ones in the area. Authorities issued an avalanche alert and warned against climbing during an ongoing spate of extremely cold and windy weather.

Updated : 2021-02-14 05:01 GMT+08:00

