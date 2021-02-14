6N: Wales beats 14-man Scotland 25-24 for 2nd straight win

Scotland's Matt Fagerson centre, is tackled by Wales' Aaron Wainwright during the Six Nations rugby union international match between Scotland and Wa... Scotland's Matt Fagerson centre, is tackled by Wales' Aaron Wainwright during the Six Nations rugby union international match between Scotland and Wales, at BT Murrayfield Stadium, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Wales profited from a sending off for the second straight weekend in the Six Nations to beat Scotland 25-24 for a second win to open the championship on Saturday.

The Welsh were trailing 17-15 in the 54th minute when Scotland prop Zander Fagerson came crashing into a ruck and smashed into the face of Wales prop Wyn Jones, who was attempting to rip the ball away.

It was a similar incident to the one that led to Peter O’Mahony’s 14th-minute red card for Ireland in its 21-16 loss to Wales last week, and the same fate befell Fagerson after multiple video reviews.

Jones recovered his senses to barge over for a try a minute later. And although Stuart Hogg reclaimed the lead for the battling Scots with his second try of the game, a 70th-minute try from Louis Rees-Zammit — also his second — after running onto his own chip ahead ultimately clinched victory for Wales.

Seeking to build on a first win over England at Twickenham in 38 years, Scotland came out fast at a below-freezing Murrayfield and overwhelmed the visitors in the opening half-hour, taking a 17-3 lead thanks to converted tries by Darcy Graham — his eighth in 16 tests — and Hogg.

But Rees-Zammit and Liam Williams replied with tries either side of halftime for Wales, which is a surprise early leader of the tournament — albeit because the team is benefitting from indiscipline by its rivals.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac was under pressure coming into the Six Nations after just three wins from his first 10 games in charge since replacing Warren Gatland. A win over England in two weeks in Round 3 would set up the Welsh for a second title in three years.

