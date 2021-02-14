Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Gilles Moretton is new president of French Tennis Federation

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 02:37
Gilles Moretton is new president of French Tennis Federation

PARIS (AP) — Gilles Moretton has been elected as the president of the French Tennis Federation for the next four years and will replace Bernard Giudicelli.

Moretton beat Giudicelli in a vote held by the FFT general assembly on Saturday. He got 5,648 votes to 3,581 for Giudicelli, the FFT said in a statement.

The 63-year-old Moretton is a former tennis player who won four ATP doubles titles.

His best performance in Grand Slam singles was reaching the French Open fourth round in 1979. He lost to eventual champion Björn Borg.

Moretton made seven Davis Cup appearances for France, reaching the final in 1982, before ending his playing career at the age of 26.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-14 04:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
EU wants deal with TSMC, Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC, Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
District in north Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
District in north Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce