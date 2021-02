EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Wales has beaten Scotland 25-24 at Murrayfield in Six Nations rugby.

___

Wales 25 (Louis Rees-Zammit 2, Liam Williams, Wyn Jones tries; Leigh Halfpenny penalty, Callum Sheedy conversion), Scotland 24 (Stuart Hogg 2, Darcy Graham tries; Finn Russell 3 conversions, penalty). HT: 8-17