Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Blue Jackets activate D Zach Werenski off injured reserve

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 02:00
Blue Jackets activate D Zach Werenski off injured reserve

CHICAGO (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated defenseman Zach Werenski off injured reserve.

Werenski is expected to return to the lineup Saturday night at Chicago. The 23-year-old Werenski missed three games with a lower-body injury after he got hurt during a 4-3 win over Dallas on Feb. 4.

Columbus also placed goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks on IR, retroactive to Feb. 6. Kivlenieks, 24, is day to day with a lower-body injury.

Werenski has one goal and three assists in 12 games this year. He was selected by Columbus with the No. 8 pick in the 2015 draft.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-14 03:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
EU wants deal with TSMC, Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC, Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
District in north Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
District in north Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce