6N: Scotland ;prop Fagerson sent off against Wales

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 02:20
EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland was reduced to 14 men against Wales in their Six Nations match at Murrayfield on Saturday after prop Zander Fagerson was sent off for a shoulder-led hit to an opponent’s head.

Fagerson charged into a ruck to clear out Wales prop Wyn Jones and hit him in the head.

Referee Matthew Carley decided it was dangerous after video reviews.

Scotland led 17-15 at the time, the 54th minute, and a minute later lost the lead when it conceded a try to Wales.

Its the second straight match that Wales has played with a man advantage. Last Sunday, Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony was red-carded for a similar offence in the 14th minute in Cardiff. Wales won 21-16.

Updated : 2021-02-14 03:31 GMT+08:00

