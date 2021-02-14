German Summaries

Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/02/14 01:10
Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga Dortmund 2, Hoffenheim 2

Dortmund: Jadon Sancho (24), Erling Haaland (81).

Hoffenheim: Munas Dabbur (31), Ihlas Bebou (51).

Halftime: 1-1.

Leverkusen 2, Mainz 2

Leverkusen: Lucas Alario (14), Patrik Schick (84).

Mainz: Robert Glatzel (89), Kevin Stoger (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Bremen 0, Freiburg 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Stuttgart 1, Hertha Berlin 1

Stuttgart: Sasa Kalajdzic (45).

Hertha Berlin: Luca Netz (82).

Halftime: 1-0.

Germany Bundesliga 2 Heidenheim 2, Erzgebirge Aue 0

Heidenheim: Patrick Mainka (3), Tim Kleindienst (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Hamburger SV 0, SpVgg Greuther Furth 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Sandhausen 2, Karlsruher SC 3

Sandhausen: Kevin Behrens (30), Patrick Schmidt (40).

Karlsruher SC: Philipp Hofmann (46), Kyoung-rok Choi (53, 76).

Halftime: 2-0.

SSV Jahn Regensburg 1, Fortuna Dusseldorf 1

SSV Jahn Regensburg: David Otto (39).

Fortuna Dusseldorf: Kenan Karaman (52).

Halftime: 1-0.

Updated : 2021-02-14 03:31 GMT+08:00

