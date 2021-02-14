German Summaries

Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
Dortmund: Jadon Sancho (24), Erling Haaland (81).
Hoffenheim: Munas Dabbur (31), Ihlas Bebou (51).
Halftime: 1-1.
Leverkusen: Lucas Alario (14), Patrik Schick (84).
Mainz: Robert Glatzel (89), Kevin Stoger (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Halftime: 0-0.
Stuttgart: Sasa Kalajdzic (45).
Hertha Berlin: Luca Netz (82).
Halftime: 1-0.
Heidenheim: Patrick Mainka (3), Tim Kleindienst (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Halftime: 0-0.
Sandhausen: Kevin Behrens (30), Patrick Schmidt (40).
Karlsruher SC: Philipp Hofmann (46), Kyoung-rok Choi (53, 76).
Halftime: 2-0.
SSV Jahn Regensburg: David Otto (39).
Fortuna Dusseldorf: Kenan Karaman (52).
Halftime: 1-0.