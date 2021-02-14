Alexa
Suit settled in fatal road rage shooting by NYPD officer

By Associated Press
2021/02/14 01:22
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has settled a lawsuit over the fatal road rage shooting of a man by an off-duty police officer, officials said Saturday.

The law department confirmed the city has paid $125,000 to settle a claim by the girlfriend of Delrawn Small. The deal was “in the best interest of the city," it said.

Office Wayne Isaacs was off duty when he shot Small, 37, in Brooklyn on July 4, 2016. Small’s girlfriend was in the car and told police he thought Isaacs had cut him off and got out his car to confront the officer, who then shot him.

Activists and Small’s family had criticized Isaacs for not taking steps to defuse the situation and demanded he face charges. A jury found the officer not guilty of murder and manslaughter in 2017.

