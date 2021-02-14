Alexa
The Latest: Czech cross-country races canceled

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/14 00:11
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Cross-country World Cup races in the Czech Republic planned for next weekend have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement comes after Germany decided to temporarily reinstate border controls and impose entry restrictions for anyone traveling from the Czech Republic. The measure becomes effective on Sunday.

Germany designated the Czech Republic a “mutation area” due to its high number of variant coronavirus cases.

Germany also organizes the Nordic world ski championships, from Feb. 24 to March 7 in Oberstdorf. The travel restrictions mean that skiers arriving in Germany from the Czech Republic would have to quarantine for 5-10 days and would miss some world championship races, if not all.

“We understand that to participate in the world championship is a priority for all teams,” organizers of the Feb 20-21 races in the Czech town of Nove Mesto said on Saturday.

