All Times EST

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 13 10 1 2 22 40 26 Philadelphia 13 8 3 2 18 46 41 Washington 12 6 3 3 15 44 45 N.Y. Islanders 12 5 4 3 13 28 31 Pittsburgh 12 6 5 1 13 37 44 N.Y. Rangers 13 4 6 3 11 31 34 New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26 Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 12 9 2 1 19 44 25 Florida 11 8 1 2 18 37 30 Columbus 15 7 5 3 17 45 50 Carolina 11 8 3 0 16 39 30 Chicago 15 6 5 4 16 44 47 Dallas 11 5 3 3 13 37 30 Nashville 14 6 8 0 12 34 48 Detroit 15 3 10 2 8 29 49

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 14 8 4 2 18 47 44 Vegas 11 8 2 1 17 37 27 Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24 Anaheim 15 6 6 3 15 30 39 Arizona 13 6 6 1 13 35 37 Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30 San Jose 12 5 6 1 11 34 46 Los Angeles 13 4 6 3 11 40 44

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 14 11 2 1 23 52 36 Montreal 14 8 4 2 18 50 38 Edmonton 16 9 7 0 18 55 52 Winnipeg 13 8 4 1 17 46 36 Calgary 13 7 5 1 15 39 34 Vancouver 17 6 11 0 12 51 66 Ottawa 15 2 12 1 5 32 63

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Friday's Games

Boston 1, N.Y. Rangers 0

St. Louis 4, Arizona 1

Saturday's Games

Washington at Buffalo, ppd

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, ppd

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, ppd

Sunday's Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, ppd

Colorado at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Louis at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, ppd

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.