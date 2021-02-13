All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|13
|10
|1
|2
|22
|40
|26
|Philadelphia
|13
|8
|3
|2
|18
|46
|41
|Washington
|12
|6
|3
|3
|15
|44
|45
|N.Y. Islanders
|12
|5
|4
|3
|13
|28
|31
|Pittsburgh
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|37
|44
|N.Y. Rangers
|13
|4
|6
|3
|11
|31
|34
|New Jersey
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|23
|26
|Buffalo
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|30
|32
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|12
|9
|2
|1
|19
|44
|25
|Florida
|11
|8
|1
|2
|18
|37
|30
|Columbus
|15
|7
|5
|3
|17
|45
|50
|Carolina
|11
|8
|3
|0
|16
|39
|30
|Chicago
|15
|6
|5
|4
|16
|44
|47
|Dallas
|11
|5
|3
|3
|13
|37
|30
|Nashville
|14
|6
|8
|0
|12
|34
|48
|Detroit
|15
|3
|10
|2
|8
|29
|49
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|14
|8
|4
|2
|18
|47
|44
|Vegas
|11
|8
|2
|1
|17
|37
|27
|Colorado
|11
|7
|3
|1
|15
|38
|24
|Anaheim
|15
|6
|6
|3
|15
|30
|39
|Arizona
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|35
|37
|Minnesota
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|30
|30
|San Jose
|12
|5
|6
|1
|11
|34
|46
|Los Angeles
|13
|4
|6
|3
|11
|40
|44
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|14
|11
|2
|1
|23
|52
|36
|Montreal
|14
|8
|4
|2
|18
|50
|38
|Edmonton
|16
|9
|7
|0
|18
|55
|52
|Winnipeg
|13
|8
|4
|1
|17
|46
|36
|Calgary
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|39
|34
|Vancouver
|17
|6
|11
|0
|12
|51
|66
|Ottawa
|15
|2
|12
|1
|5
|32
|63
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Boston 1, N.Y. Rangers 0
St. Louis 4, Arizona 1
Washington at Buffalo, ppd
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, ppd
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, ppd
Washington at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, ppd
Colorado at Vegas, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, ppd
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.