ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 23:06
All Times EST

Eastern Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28
Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27
Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36
Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38
Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45
Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39
Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38
Western Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 20 14 5 1 0 29 70 50
Wichita 17 12 4 1 0 25 59 40
Utah 20 9 4 3 4 25 59 61
Tulsa 23 10 10 2 1 23 52 61
Kansas City 19 7 9 2 1 17 47 58
Rapid City 23 8 15 0 0 16 60 80

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Florida 5, South Carolina 2

Wheeling 3, Fort Wayne 2

Tulsa 5, Rapid City 1

Wichita 3, Utah 2

Saturday's Games

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Allen at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-02-14 01:59 GMT+08:00

