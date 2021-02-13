All Times EST

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 13 10 1 2 22 40 26 4-0-0 6-1-2 10-1-2 Philadelphia 13 8 3 2 18 46 41 5-2-1 3-1-1 8-3-2 Washington 12 6 3 3 15 44 45 4-2-1 2-1-2 6-3-3 N.Y. Islanders 12 5 4 3 13 28 31 3-0-1 2-4-2 5-4-3 Pittsburgh 12 6 5 1 13 37 44 4-0-0 2-5-1 6-5-1 N.Y. Rangers 13 4 6 3 11 31 34 3-4-2 1-2-1 4-6-3 New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26 2-2-1 2-1-1 4-3-2 Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32 2-3-1 2-1-1 4-4-2

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 12 9 2 1 19 44 25 6-0-0 3-2-1 9-2-1 Florida 11 8 1 2 18 37 30 5-1-1 3-0-1 8-1-2 Columbus 15 7 5 3 17 45 50 4-2-2 3-3-1 7-5-3 Carolina 11 8 3 0 16 39 30 3-0-0 5-3-0 8-3-0 Chicago 15 6 5 4 16 44 47 4-2-1 2-3-3 6-5-4 Dallas 11 5 3 3 13 37 30 4-1-2 1-2-1 5-3-3 Nashville 14 6 8 0 12 34 48 5-3-0 1-5-0 6-8-0 Detroit 15 3 10 2 8 29 49 2-3-1 1-7-1 3-10-2

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 14 8 4 2 18 47 44 3-3-2 5-1-0 8-4-2 Vegas 11 8 2 1 17 37 27 7-1-1 1-1-0 8-2-1 Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24 4-1-0 3-2-1 7-3-1 Anaheim 15 6 6 3 15 30 39 3-3-2 3-3-1 6-6-3 Arizona 13 6 6 1 13 35 37 3-3-1 3-3-0 6-6-1 Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30 3-3-0 3-2-0 6-5-0 San Jose 12 5 6 1 11 34 46 0-0-0 5-6-1 5-6-1 Los Angeles 13 4 6 3 11 40 44 2-2-3 2-4-0 4-6-3

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Toronto 14 11 2 1 23 52 36 6-1-0 5-1-1 11-2-1 Montreal 14 8 4 2 18 50 38 3-4-0 5-0-2 8-4-2 Edmonton 16 9 7 0 18 55 52 4-4-0 5-3-0 9-7-0 Winnipeg 13 8 4 1 17 46 36 6-2-1 2-2-0 8-4-1 Calgary 13 7 5 1 15 39 34 4-2-0 3-3-1 7-5-1 Vancouver 17 6 11 0 12 51 66 4-3-0 2-8-0 6-11-0 Ottawa 15 2 12 1 5 32 63 1-5-1 1-7-0 2-12-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Friday's Games

Boston 1, N.Y. Rangers 0

St. Louis 4, Arizona 1

Saturday's Games

Washington at Buffalo, ppd

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, ppd

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, ppd

Sunday's Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, ppd

Colorado at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Louis at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, ppd

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.