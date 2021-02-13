Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 23:00
NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EST

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Boston 13 10 1 2 22 40 26 4-0-0 6-1-2 10-1-2
Philadelphia 13 8 3 2 18 46 41 5-2-1 3-1-1 8-3-2
Washington 12 6 3 3 15 44 45 4-2-1 2-1-2 6-3-3
N.Y. Islanders 12 5 4 3 13 28 31 3-0-1 2-4-2 5-4-3
Pittsburgh 12 6 5 1 13 37 44 4-0-0 2-5-1 6-5-1
N.Y. Rangers 13 4 6 3 11 31 34 3-4-2 1-2-1 4-6-3
New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26 2-2-1 2-1-1 4-3-2
Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32 2-3-1 2-1-1 4-4-2
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Tampa Bay 12 9 2 1 19 44 25 6-0-0 3-2-1 9-2-1
Florida 11 8 1 2 18 37 30 5-1-1 3-0-1 8-1-2
Columbus 15 7 5 3 17 45 50 4-2-2 3-3-1 7-5-3
Carolina 11 8 3 0 16 39 30 3-0-0 5-3-0 8-3-0
Chicago 15 6 5 4 16 44 47 4-2-1 2-3-3 6-5-4
Dallas 11 5 3 3 13 37 30 4-1-2 1-2-1 5-3-3
Nashville 14 6 8 0 12 34 48 5-3-0 1-5-0 6-8-0
Detroit 15 3 10 2 8 29 49 2-3-1 1-7-1 3-10-2
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
St. Louis 14 8 4 2 18 47 44 3-3-2 5-1-0 8-4-2
Vegas 11 8 2 1 17 37 27 7-1-1 1-1-0 8-2-1
Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24 4-1-0 3-2-1 7-3-1
Anaheim 15 6 6 3 15 30 39 3-3-2 3-3-1 6-6-3
Arizona 13 6 6 1 13 35 37 3-3-1 3-3-0 6-6-1
Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30 3-3-0 3-2-0 6-5-0
San Jose 12 5 6 1 11 34 46 0-0-0 5-6-1 5-6-1
Los Angeles 13 4 6 3 11 40 44 2-2-3 2-4-0 4-6-3
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Toronto 14 11 2 1 23 52 36 6-1-0 5-1-1 11-2-1
Montreal 14 8 4 2 18 50 38 3-4-0 5-0-2 8-4-2
Edmonton 16 9 7 0 18 55 52 4-4-0 5-3-0 9-7-0
Winnipeg 13 8 4 1 17 46 36 6-2-1 2-2-0 8-4-1
Calgary 13 7 5 1 15 39 34 4-2-0 3-3-1 7-5-1
Vancouver 17 6 11 0 12 51 66 4-3-0 2-8-0 6-11-0
Ottawa 15 2 12 1 5 32 63 1-5-1 1-7-0 2-12-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Friday's Games

Boston 1, N.Y. Rangers 0

St. Louis 4, Arizona 1

Saturday's Games

Washington at Buffalo, ppd

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, ppd

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, ppd

Sunday's Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, ppd

Colorado at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Louis at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, ppd

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-02-14 01:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC, Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC, Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
District in north Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
District in north Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce