All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|13
|10
|1
|2
|22
|40
|26
|4-0-0
|6-1-2
|10-1-2
|Philadelphia
|13
|8
|3
|2
|18
|46
|41
|5-2-1
|3-1-1
|8-3-2
|Washington
|12
|6
|3
|3
|15
|44
|45
|4-2-1
|2-1-2
|6-3-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|12
|5
|4
|3
|13
|28
|31
|3-0-1
|2-4-2
|5-4-3
|Pittsburgh
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|37
|44
|4-0-0
|2-5-1
|6-5-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|13
|4
|6
|3
|11
|31
|34
|3-4-2
|1-2-1
|4-6-3
|New Jersey
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|23
|26
|2-2-1
|2-1-1
|4-3-2
|Buffalo
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|30
|32
|2-3-1
|2-1-1
|4-4-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|12
|9
|2
|1
|19
|44
|25
|6-0-0
|3-2-1
|9-2-1
|Florida
|11
|8
|1
|2
|18
|37
|30
|5-1-1
|3-0-1
|8-1-2
|Columbus
|15
|7
|5
|3
|17
|45
|50
|4-2-2
|3-3-1
|7-5-3
|Carolina
|11
|8
|3
|0
|16
|39
|30
|3-0-0
|5-3-0
|8-3-0
|Chicago
|15
|6
|5
|4
|16
|44
|47
|4-2-1
|2-3-3
|6-5-4
|Dallas
|11
|5
|3
|3
|13
|37
|30
|4-1-2
|1-2-1
|5-3-3
|Nashville
|14
|6
|8
|0
|12
|34
|48
|5-3-0
|1-5-0
|6-8-0
|Detroit
|15
|3
|10
|2
|8
|29
|49
|2-3-1
|1-7-1
|3-10-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|14
|8
|4
|2
|18
|47
|44
|3-3-2
|5-1-0
|8-4-2
|Vegas
|11
|8
|2
|1
|17
|37
|27
|7-1-1
|1-1-0
|8-2-1
|Colorado
|11
|7
|3
|1
|15
|38
|24
|4-1-0
|3-2-1
|7-3-1
|Anaheim
|15
|6
|6
|3
|15
|30
|39
|3-3-2
|3-3-1
|6-6-3
|Arizona
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|35
|37
|3-3-1
|3-3-0
|6-6-1
|Minnesota
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|30
|30
|3-3-0
|3-2-0
|6-5-0
|San Jose
|12
|5
|6
|1
|11
|34
|46
|0-0-0
|5-6-1
|5-6-1
|Los Angeles
|13
|4
|6
|3
|11
|40
|44
|2-2-3
|2-4-0
|4-6-3
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Toronto
|14
|11
|2
|1
|23
|52
|36
|6-1-0
|5-1-1
|11-2-1
|Montreal
|14
|8
|4
|2
|18
|50
|38
|3-4-0
|5-0-2
|8-4-2
|Edmonton
|16
|9
|7
|0
|18
|55
|52
|4-4-0
|5-3-0
|9-7-0
|Winnipeg
|13
|8
|4
|1
|17
|46
|36
|6-2-1
|2-2-0
|8-4-1
|Calgary
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|39
|34
|4-2-0
|3-3-1
|7-5-1
|Vancouver
|17
|6
|11
|0
|12
|51
|66
|4-3-0
|2-8-0
|6-11-0
|Ottawa
|15
|2
|12
|1
|5
|32
|63
|1-5-1
|1-7-0
|2-12-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Boston 1, N.Y. Rangers 0
St. Louis 4, Arizona 1
Washington at Buffalo, ppd
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, ppd
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, ppd
Washington at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, ppd
Colorado at Vegas, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, ppd
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.