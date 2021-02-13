All Times EST

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 2 Providence 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 5 Bridgeport 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 9

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1 Manitoba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stockton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Belleville 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 5

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 4 4 0 0 0 8 17 9 Texas 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 15 Iowa 3 1 1 1 0 3 10 12 Cleveland 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 7 Grand Rapids 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 7 Rockford 2 0 2 0 0 0 6 10

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Binghamton 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 4 Rochester 3 2 1 0 0 4 13 9 Syracuse 2 1 0 1 0 3 9 5 Hershey 2 1 0 1 0 3 4 4 Lehigh Valley 2 1 0 1 0 3 3 3 Utica 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 8 WB/Scranton 2 0 1 1 0 1 5 7

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 3 3 0 0 0 6 14 5 San Diego 3 3 0 0 0 6 10 5 Tucson 3 3 0 0 0 6 12 8 San Jose 3 1 1 1 0 3 9 9 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bakersfield 3 0 3 0 0 0 5 11 Ontario 4 0 4 0 0 0 9 18

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Laval 5, Belleville 1

Rochester 7, Cleveland 3

Henderson 3, Bakersfield 1

San Jose 5, Texas 2

Tucson 5, Ontario 4

Saturday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 1 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 5 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.