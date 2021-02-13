Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 23:09
All Times EST

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 2
Providence 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 5
Bridgeport 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 9
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1
Manitoba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stockton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Belleville 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 5
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 4 4 0 0 0 8 17 9
Texas 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 15
Iowa 3 1 1 1 0 3 10 12
Cleveland 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 7
Grand Rapids 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 7
Rockford 2 0 2 0 0 0 6 10
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Binghamton 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 4
Rochester 3 2 1 0 0 4 13 9
Syracuse 2 1 0 1 0 3 9 5
Hershey 2 1 0 1 0 3 4 4
Lehigh Valley 2 1 0 1 0 3 3 3
Utica 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 8
WB/Scranton 2 0 1 1 0 1 5 7
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 3 3 0 0 0 6 14 5
San Diego 3 3 0 0 0 6 10 5
Tucson 3 3 0 0 0 6 12 8
San Jose 3 1 1 1 0 3 9 9
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bakersfield 3 0 3 0 0 0 5 11
Ontario 4 0 4 0 0 0 9 18

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Laval 5, Belleville 1

Rochester 7, Cleveland 3

Henderson 3, Bakersfield 1

San Jose 5, Texas 2

Tucson 5, Ontario 4

Saturday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 1 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 5 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2021-02-14 01:57 GMT+08:00

