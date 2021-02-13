Alexa
Japan: Strong earthquake hits Fukushima

By Deutsche Welle
2021/02/13 14:34
Authorities have not reported any casualties after the earthquake

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 hit off the coast of eastern Japan on Saturday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was off the coast of Fukushima prefecture at a depth of 60 kilometers (36 miles), the agency said.

There was no information about damage or casualties, and there is no danger of a tsunami, the authorities said.

People in Tokyo and Miyagi also reportedly felt the shaking of the earthquake, which took place at around 11:00 p.m. local time (1400 UTC).

At least 950,000 households experienced power blackouts, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

Authorities said that there were no reported irregularities at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, or any other nuclear facilities, NHK reported.

In March 2011, Fukushima and other areas in the northeast of the country were hit by a magnitude-9 earthquake and tsunami, leading the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant to suffer core meltdowns.

At that time, more than 18,500 people died in the floods.

More to come...

Updated : 2021-02-14 00:25 GMT+08:00

