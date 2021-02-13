Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Slumping Liverpool collapses in 3-1 loss at Leicester in EPL

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 22:36
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, left, and Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson react to the linesman after Leicester's James Maddison scores his side's openin...
Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson, center, gestures after Leicester's Jamie Vardy scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer ...
Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson, right, fails to save the ball as Leicester's James Maddison during the English Premier League soccer match between Lei...
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp watches his players during warm up prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Liverp...
Leicester's Jamie Vardy scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Liverpool at the King ...

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, left, and Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson react to the linesman after Leicester's James Maddison scores his side's openin...

Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson, center, gestures after Leicester's Jamie Vardy scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer ...

Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson, right, fails to save the ball as Leicester's James Maddison during the English Premier League soccer match between Lei...

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp watches his players during warm up prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Liverp...

Leicester's Jamie Vardy scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Liverpool at the King ...

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Slumping champion Liverpool fell to a third straight loss in the Premier League after a dramatic late collapse against Leicester, conceding three goals in seven minutes in a 3-1 defeat at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Leading 1-0 through Mohamed Salah’s league-high 17th goal of the season, Liverpool was pegged back in the 78th when James Maddison’s low free kick crept in and then went behind after another blunder by goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

A week after gifting Manchester City crucial goals in a 4-1 loss, the Brazil international collided with debutant center back Ozan Kabak as they attempted to cut out a long pass and the ball fell kindly for Jamie Vardy to run through and tap into an empty net.

Harvey Barnes capped Leicester’s stunning fightback, running through unchallenged — after Liverpool conceded possession pushing for the equalizer — and slotting his finish past Alisson in the 85th.

Fourth-place Liverpool dropped six points behind Leicester, which climbed above Manchester United into second place, in the race for Champions League qualification. The champions are in danger of losing their place in the top four, with Chelsea and West Ham only one point further back, and any hopes of retaining the title seemingly are over now.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-14 00:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
District in north Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
District in north Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
EU wants deal with TSMC, Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC, Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce