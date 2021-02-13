Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

5 found dead after stabbings, fire at house in Germany

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 22:05
Undertakers carry a coffin out of a house in Radevormwald, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Emergency services found five bodies after a fire at a ho...

Undertakers carry a coffin out of a house in Radevormwald, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Emergency services found five bodies after a fire at a ho...

BERLIN (AP) — Emergency services found five bodies after a fire at a house in western Germany, and investigators said Saturday they believe that a man fatally stabbed his wife, young daughters and mother-in-law before killing himself.

Firefighters found the bodies at the house in Radevormwald, near the city of Wuppertal, on Friday. They were identified as those of a 41-year-old man, his 37-year-old wife, daughters aged 1 and 4, and his 77-year-old mother-in-law.

Police and prosecutors said Saturday they believe that the man killed the rest of the family, set the house ablaze and then fatally stabbed himself. They suspect that the motive was the failure of his marriage.

Updated : 2021-02-14 00:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
District in north Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
District in north Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
EU wants deal with TSMC, Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC, Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce