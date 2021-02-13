Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Jorge Almirón resigns as coach of Spanish club Elche

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 22:04
Jorge Almirón resigns as coach of Spanish club Elche

MADRID (AP) — Argentine coach Jorge Almirón has stepped down as coach of Spanish club Elche.

Almirón announced he was leaving the team he took over at the start of the season following a 3-1 loss to Celta Vigo on Friday.

Almirón leaves the modest side from southern Spain in the relegation zone after 21 games. Elche hired Almirón during the summer after parting ways with coach José Rojo, who had helped earn it promotion from the second division.

Elche started the season well with three victories in the opening five rounds, but it has gone 16 straight rounds since then without a win.

“My players gave it their all. Unfortunately, it did not work out,” Almirón said. “I wish everyone the best.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-14 00:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
District in north Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
District in north Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
EU wants deal with TSMC, Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC, Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce