South Africa wins toss and bowls vs Pakistan in 2nd T20

By Associated Press
2021/02/13 21:25
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — South Africa captain Heinrich Klaasen won his second straight toss and chose to bowl in the second Twenty20 international against Pakistan on Saturday.

Pakistan kept the same team which beat the Proteas by three runs in the opener of the three-match series on Thursday. South Africa had fought hard to reach 166-6 after Mohammad Rizwan’s blistering unbeaten 104 off 64 balls had carried Pakistan to 169-6.

The Proteas, looking to end a five-match losing streak in T20s, made three changes.

Glenton Stuurman was awarded his T20 debut for South Africa. The 28-year-old pacer replaced fast bowler Junior Dala. Jon-Jon Smuts and Pite van Biljon replaced Bjron Fortuin and Jacques Snyman.

Lineups:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Jon-Jon Smuts, Pite van Biljon, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Glenton Stuurman, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi.

